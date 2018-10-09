2018 Record Store Day Black Friday Releases
Whether we like it or not, the day after Thanksgiving is the start of the biggest shopping season in the country, when almost everyone buys presents for others. So why not make your holiday shopping fun and do it at your local record store!
There's a little somthing for everyone on this list so you'll be sure to find something great to wrap up, or unwrap if you're on the receiving end! These releases come out on Black Friday (11/23 this year) but may be available at record stores throughout the rest of the year. Just to be clear, Record Store Day and RSD Black Friday are different events, which means Black Friday releases are made for the holiday season. This means stores will launch the special releases on Black Friday but may choose to carry them beyond Black Friday (as supplies last).
Check out the list on recordstoreday.com or check out a PDF here.
Some notable releases include:
Alice Cooper: Live From The Astroturf Full Performance LP
Blue Oyster Cult: Some Enchanted Evening (Legacy Edition) 2XLP
- Cheap Trick: The Epic Archive Vol 2 (1980-1983) 2XLP
Devo: Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! LP
Dio: Holy Diver Live At 35 12"
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Burning of the Midnight Lamp Mono EP 7"
Guns 'N' Roses: Shadow Of Your Love b/w Movin' To The City (1988 Acoustic Version) 7"
U2: "Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me" 12"
- The Zombies: Odessey and Oracle LP
Paul Williams: Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas LP
Joan Jett: Bad Reputation (Music From The Original Motion Picture) LP
- Eric Clapton: Happy Xmas 12"
Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention: We're Only In It For The Money LP Picture Disc
Todd Rundgren: Something/Anything? 2XLP