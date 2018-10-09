2018 Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

Whether we like it or not, the day after Thanksgiving is the start of the biggest shopping season in the country, when almost everyone buys presents for others. So why not make your holiday shopping fun and do it at your local record store!

There's a little somthing for everyone on this list so you'll be sure to find something great to wrap up, or unwrap if you're on the receiving end! These releases come out on Black Friday (11/23 this year) but may be available at record stores throughout the rest of the year. Just to be clear, Record Store Day and RSD Black Friday are different events, which means Black Friday releases are made for the holiday season. This means stores will launch the special releases on Black Friday but may choose to carry them beyond Black Friday (as supplies last).

Check out the list on recordstoreday.com or check out a PDF here.

Some notable releases include: