2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced
October 9, 2018
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for possible induction in 2019. In alphabetical order:
- The Cure
- Def Leppard
- Devo
- Janet Jackson
- Kraftwerk
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- Stevie Nicks
- John Prine
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Roxy Music
- Rufus and Chaka Kahn
- Todd Rundgren
- The Zombies
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Six of this year’s 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time:
- Def Leppard
- Devo
- John Prine
- Roxy Music
- Stevie Nicks
- Todd Rundgren
Head over to RockHall.com to place your vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees.
Inductees will be announced in December, and the 2019 Induction Ceremony will be held on March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.