2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME STATEMENT

The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.

This week Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson issued a Proclamation of Civil Emergency with the goal of minimizing the impact, severity and duration of COVID-19 as it spreads. “To me, the most important thing is minimizing the impact [of the coronavirus]” said the Mayor. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish also issued a State of Emergency declaration yesterday that helped inform our decision.

Meanwhile, we are maintaining normal operating hours at the Museum. Any additional change of plans will be clearly communicated on our website. Please join us in following the preventive measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), stay home and take good care of yourself.

Thank you for your ongoing support of our mission to engage, teach, and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We look forward to welcoming you at the Museum and to honoring our 2020 Inductees with you later this year.