Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top Releases Muddy Waters Cover

ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons recently shared the tracklisting for his new solo album, The Big Bad Blues, out September 21st. He also shared a new lyric video featuring his cover of blues legend Muddy Waters‘ “Rollin’ and Tumblin’.”

Video of Billy F Gibbons - Rollin&#039; and Tumblin&#039; (Lyric Video)

The Big Bad Blues features 6 original tracks from Gibbons.

1. “Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’” (Gilly Stillwater)

2. “My Baby She Rocks”

3. “Second Line”

4. “Standing Around Crying” (Muddy Waters)

5. “Let The Left Hand Know…”

6. “Bring It To Jerome” (Jerome Green)

7. “That’s What She Said”

8. “Mo’ Slower Blues”

9. “Hollywood 151”

10. “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” (Muddy Waters)

11. “Crackin’ Up” (Bo Diddley)