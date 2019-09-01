Cleveland Browns mobile ticketing information guide

As part of the team’s fan-first efforts, the Browns have expanded the stadium’s footprint to assist with ingress, egress and flow within FirstEnergy Stadium. The new setup extends the perimeter on all sides of the stadium to create an exterior concourse. By adding this area, fans will have improved, direct access to more stadium spaces and escalators to reach their seats when entering the building, as well as enjoy new activations, food and beverage portables and other amenities throughout the exterior concourse.

Notably for the first time in 2019, everyone attending Browns games at FirstEnergy Stadium will use secure mobile ticketing (no hard copy or PDF tickets).

To ensure the most efficient entry, fans are strongly encouraged to have the Browns Mobile App open with their mobile tickets visible on their electronic devices prior to approaching the stadium gates.

Download the Browns App Log-in with your Browns account, or link your existing TicketMaster account. Within the App, tap "Tickets," and then "Access My Tickets" Tap on the event to view your ticket At the game, tap "View Barcode" to access your ticket to get scanned.

It's that easy! Just remember, NO hard copies will be accepted!

Browns Mobile ticketing:

All attendees will use secure mobile ticketing to enter FirstEnergy Stadium. Secure mobile tickets will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App, which fans should download prior to gameday.

CLICK HERE to download for iPhone. CLICK HERE to download for Android.

Tickets can be transferred to other parties but may NOT be transferred via screenshots as each mobile ticket is designed with a dynamic barcode to help ensure its validity.

For more information, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/mobiletickets, including a complete instructional video walkthrough for secure mobile ticketing.

As the NFL continues its transition to mobile ticketing to improve efficiency at all stadiums, printable PDF tickets are no longer available for entry at FirstEnergy Stadium or other NFL venues.

If fans experience any difficulty on gameday accessing tickets through the Browns Mobile App, they can seek assistance at the Browns ticket office, located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

Get answers to FAQs here