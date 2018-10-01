Bruce Springsteen Joins Social Distortion at Sea.Hear.Now Festival

The Sea.Hear.Now Festival took place over this past weekend in Asbury Park, New Jersey and fest attendees got a big surprise when one of Jersey's finest showed up.

Bruce Springsteen joined Social Distortion on stage, led by his friend Mike Ness, for three songs Sunday night. He played on the Social D classic “Bad Luck” as well as “Misery Loves Company” from the Mike Ness solo album Cheating at Solitaire plus a cover of “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, a Social D staple. Check out video of the performances below:

Video of Social Distortion Bruce Springsteen live Sea Hear Now Festival 2018 Concert