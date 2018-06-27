The Cars Featured On Exclusive Vinyl Record Birthday Card

Hallmark recently announced that they are expanding their collection of Vinyl Record Cards with new cards featuring songs from artists such as Tina Turner and The Cars. An exclusive 7-inch vinyl record with two songs from each artist is included in a sleeve on each card's cover. The Cars 45 features "Shake It Up" and "Magic." They can be found in stores where Hallmark cards are sold and at hallmark.com and amazon.com. Check it out below: