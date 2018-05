Cheap Trick's new song, “The Summer Looks Good on You”, follows the band's 2 albums they released last year, We're All Alright! and Christmas Christmas, along with 2016's Bang Zoom Crazy...Hello.

Make sure to catch the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers as they join Poison for NOTHIN’ BUT A GOOD TIME TOUR this summer at Blossom Music Center June 12th!