Classic Rock Almanac April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020
JR Eaton
Ronnie Lane

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Troggs recorded 'Wild Thing' at Regent Sound Studio in London.

1966-Pye Records released David Bowie's first solo single, 'Do Anything You Say'.

1970-50 musicians recorded the orchestral scores for The Beatles tracks 'The Long And Winding Road' and 'Across The Universe' for the Phil Spector produced sessions.

1984-Marvin Gaye was shot dead by his father at his parent's home in Los Angeles, California.

1985-David Lee Roth quit Van Halen shortly after releasing his version of The Beach Boys 'California Girls'

2004-Paul Atkinson guitarist with The Zombies died aged 58.

2013-A signed copy of The Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band sold at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $290,500.

2017-After months of uncertainty and controversy, Bob Dylan finally accepted the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature.

BORN TODAY

1946-Ronnie Lane
bass player and vocalist with Small Faces, died on June 4th 1997.

1948-Jimmy Cliff 
ska and reggae musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer

1954-Jeff Porcaro
drummer, songwriter, and record producer, best known for his work with Toto.

 

