Classic Rock Almanac April 1, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1966-The Troggs recorded 'Wild Thing' at Regent Sound Studio in London.
1966-Pye Records released David Bowie's first solo single, 'Do Anything You Say'.
1970-50 musicians recorded the orchestral scores for The Beatles tracks 'The Long And Winding Road' and 'Across The Universe' for the Phil Spector produced sessions.
1984-Marvin Gaye was shot dead by his father at his parent's home in Los Angeles, California.
1985-David Lee Roth quit Van Halen shortly after releasing his version of The Beach Boys 'California Girls'
2004-Paul Atkinson guitarist with The Zombies died aged 58.
2013-A signed copy of The Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band sold at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $290,500.
2017-After months of uncertainty and controversy, Bob Dylan finally accepted the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature.
BORN TODAY
1946-Ronnie Lane
bass player and vocalist with Small Faces, died on June 4th 1997.
1948-Jimmy Cliff
ska and reggae musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer
1954-Jeff Porcaro
drummer, songwriter, and record producer, best known for his work with Toto.