Classic Rock Almanac April 10, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-The Beatles former bass player Stuart Sutcliffe died.
1970-Jim Morrison was dragged off stage by keyboardist Ray Manzarek during a Doors concert in Boston.
1970-27 year-old Paul McCartney issued a press statement, announcing that The Beatles had split.
1970-Elton John released his self titled second studio album.
1976-Peter Frampton went to No.1 on the US album chart with 'Frampton Comes Alive'.
1982-Iron Maiden scored their first UK No.1 album with The Number Of The Beast.
2001-Bruce Springsteen won a court battle to keep the rights to his early songs.
2007-The former home of Johnny Cash burnt to the ground.
BORN TODAY
1950-Eddie Hazel
guitarist and singer who played lead guitar with Parliament-Funkadelic. died December 23, 1992
1959-Brian Setzer
guitarist, singer, and songwriter, The Stray Cats, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, solo