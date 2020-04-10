Classic Rock Almanac April 10, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles former bass player Stuart Sutcliffe died.

1970-Jim Morrison was dragged off stage by keyboardist Ray Manzarek during a Doors concert in Boston.

1970-27 year-old Paul McCartney issued a press statement, announcing that The Beatles had split.

1970-Elton John released his self titled second studio album.

1976-Peter Frampton went to No.1 on the US album chart with 'Frampton Comes Alive'.

1982-Iron Maiden scored their first UK No.1 album with The Number Of The Beast.

2001-Bruce Springsteen won a court battle to keep the rights to his early songs.

2007-The former home of Johnny Cash burnt to the ground.

BORN TODAY

1950-Eddie Hazel

guitarist and singer who played lead guitar with Parliament-Funkadelic. died December 23, 1992

1959-Brian Setzer

guitarist, singer, and songwriter, The Stray Cats, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, solo