Classic Rock Almanac April 11, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan played his first live gig in New York City at Gerde's Folk City.

1964-The Beatles set a new chart record when they had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

1966-Buffalo Springfield made their live debut at The Troubadour in Hollywood, California.

1970-Peter Green quit Fleetwood Mac.

1970-The Beatles started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Let It Be'.

1977-Alice Cooper played to an audience of 40,000 in Sydney, Australia, the largest crowd to attend a rock concert in the country's history.

1981-Eddie Van Halen married actress Valerie Bertinelli.

2014-Nirvana were inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Kiss and Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

2017-J Geils, guitarist, with The J. Geils Band died aged 71.