Classic Rock Almanac April 12, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Bob Dylan performed his first major solo concert at the Town Hall in New York City.

1967-Mick Jagger was punched in the face by an airport official during a row at Le Bourget Airport in France.

1968-Pink Floyd released their fourth UK single 'It Would Be So Nice'.

1975-During an interview with Playboy Magazine David Bowie announced his second career retirement.

2007-The Beatles company, Apple Corps, settled a $59.2 million royalties dispute with the band's label, EMI.

2016-A US court ruled that Led Zeppelin founders Robert Plant and Jimmy Page must face trial in a copyright row over the song 'Stairway to Heaven'.

BORN TODAY

1957-Vince Gill

country singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, played with The Eagles