Classic Rock Almanac April 12, 2020
April 12, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1963-Bob Dylan performed his first major solo concert at the Town Hall in New York City.
1967-Mick Jagger was punched in the face by an airport official during a row at Le Bourget Airport in France.
1968-Pink Floyd released their fourth UK single 'It Would Be So Nice'.
1975-During an interview with Playboy Magazine David Bowie announced his second career retirement.
2007-The Beatles company, Apple Corps, settled a $59.2 million royalties dispute with the band's label, EMI.
2016-A US court ruled that Led Zeppelin founders Robert Plant and Jimmy Page must face trial in a copyright row over the song 'Stairway to Heaven'.
BORN TODAY
1957-Vince Gill
country singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, played with The Eagles