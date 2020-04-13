Classic Rock Almanac April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles record the song ‘Help!’ during an evening recording session at Abbey Road in London. 

1971-The Rolling Stones released 'Brown Sugar' taken from their latest album Sticky Fingers.

1973-Bob Marley and the Wailers released Catch a Fire.

1973-David Bowie released his sixth studio album Aladdin Sane.

1974-Elton John went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Bennie And The Jets'.

1974-Paul McCartney's Band On The Run went to No.1 on the US album charts. 

1979-Thin Lizzy, released their ninth studio album Black Rose: A Rock Legend.

1993-The first Aerosmith Day was observed in Massachusetts after the band were given their very own holiday.

2007-Julian Lennon sold a 'significant' stake of his share in the songs his father John wrote for The Beatles to US music publishing company Primary Wave.

2009-68-year-old US music producer Phil Spector was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson

BORN TODAY

1944-Jack Casady
bass guitarist, best known as a member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna.

1951-Max Weinberg
drummer with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band

1954-Jimmy Destri
keyboardist with Blondie

1962-Hillel Slovak
guitar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, died June 27, 1988

1966-Marc Ford
blues-rock guitarist with The Black Crowes

