Classic Rock Almanac April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020
JR Eaton
Leon Russell

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles had their fourth UK No.1 single with 'Can't Buy Me Love.'

1967-154 Austrian Rolling Stones fans were arrested when a riot broke out at a 14,000-seated Town Hall gig.

1969-Bruce Springsteen's new group Child made their live debut at the Pandemonium Club in Wanamassa, New Jersey.

1970-Phil Spector completed final editing and mixing for The Beatles Let It Be album.

1971-Janis Joplin was at No.1 on the US album charts with the posthumously released Pearl.

1977-Fleetwood Mac went to No.1 on the US album chart with Rumours.

2006- John Lennon schoolbook containing the 12-year-old's drawing of Lewis Carroll's poem The Walrus and the Carpenter was sold at auction for $239,733.

BORN TODAY

1939-Marvin Gaye
singer, songwriter died April 1st 1984.

 1941-Leon Russell
singer songwriter, mult-instumentalist, died on Nov 13, 2016

1946-Kurt Winter
guitarist and songwriter from Guess Who, died December 4 1997

1947-Emmylou Harris 
singer, songwriter and musician

1952-Leon Wilkeson
bassist with Lynyrd Skynyrd, died July 27, 2001

1953-David Robinson
The Cars

