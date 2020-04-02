Classic Rock Almanac April 2, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles had their fourth UK No.1 single with 'Can't Buy Me Love.'
1967-154 Austrian Rolling Stones fans were arrested when a riot broke out at a 14,000-seated Town Hall gig.
1969-Bruce Springsteen's new group Child made their live debut at the Pandemonium Club in Wanamassa, New Jersey.
1970-Phil Spector completed final editing and mixing for The Beatles Let It Be album.
1971-Janis Joplin was at No.1 on the US album charts with the posthumously released Pearl.
1977-Fleetwood Mac went to No.1 on the US album chart with Rumours.
2006- John Lennon schoolbook containing the 12-year-old's drawing of Lewis Carroll's poem The Walrus and the Carpenter was sold at auction for $239,733.
BORN TODAY
1939-Marvin Gaye
singer, songwriter died April 1st 1984.
1941-Leon Russell
singer songwriter, mult-instumentalist, died on Nov 13, 2016
1946-Kurt Winter
guitarist and songwriter from Guess Who, died December 4 1997
1947-Emmylou Harris
singer, songwriter and musician
1952-Leon Wilkeson
bassist with Lynyrd Skynyrd, died July 27, 2001
1953-David Robinson
The Cars