Classic Rock Almanac April 3, 2020

April 3, 2020
JR Eaton
Sebastian Bach

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Bob Dylan made his first appearance on the UK charts with 'The Times They Are A-Changin''.

1967-Working on The Beatles Sgt. Pepper album at Abbey Road studios in London, George Harrison recorded his lead vocal on his song 'Within You Without You'

1969-The Doors' Jim Morrison turned himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles.

1975-Steve Miller was charged with setting fire to the clothes of a friend, Benita Diorio.

1976-A then-unknown Sex Pistols opened for The 101'ers at The Nashville Rooms in London.

2007-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards denied that he snorted the ashes of his late father.

2015-Bob Burns, the drummer who was in the original line-up of Lynyrd Skynyrd died in a car crash.

BORN TODAY

1946-Dee Murray
bass guitarist best known as a member of Elton John's band, died on January 15, 1992

1951-Mel Schacher
best known as the bassist for Grand Funk Railroad

1962-Mike Ness
guitarist, vocalist, and chief songwriter for Social Distortion

1968-Sebastian Bach
Skid Row.

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes