Classic Rock Almanac April 3, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Bob Dylan made his first appearance on the UK charts with 'The Times They Are A-Changin''.

1967-Working on The Beatles Sgt. Pepper album at Abbey Road studios in London, George Harrison recorded his lead vocal on his song 'Within You Without You'

1969-The Doors' Jim Morrison turned himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles.

1975-Steve Miller was charged with setting fire to the clothes of a friend, Benita Diorio.

1976-A then-unknown Sex Pistols opened for The 101'ers at The Nashville Rooms in London.

2007-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards denied that he snorted the ashes of his late father.

2015-Bob Burns, the drummer who was in the original line-up of Lynyrd Skynyrd died in a car crash.

BORN TODAY

1946-Dee Murray

bass guitarist best known as a member of Elton John's band, died on January 15, 1992

1951-Mel Schacher

best known as the bassist for Grand Funk Railroad

1962-Mike Ness

guitarist, vocalist, and chief songwriter for Social Distortion

1968-Sebastian Bach

Skid Row.