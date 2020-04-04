Classic Rock Almanac April 4, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles held the top five places on the US singles chart.
1970-Crosby Stills Nash & Young went to No.1 on the US album chart with Deja Vu.
1982-‘Layla’ was on the UK singles chart.
1987-Starship started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us'.
2008-Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker won back full royalty rights to the band's worldwide hit, ’A Whiter Shade Of Pale’ at London's Court of Appeal.
2016-It was reported that David Bowie had dominated the UK album charts for the first quarter of 2016.
BORN TODAY
1913-Muddy Waters
blues musician, died April, 30 1983
1948-Berry Oakley
bassist with The Allman Brothers Band, died November 11 1972.
1948-Pick Withers
drummer with Dire Straits
1952-Dave Hill
guitarist with Slade
1952- Gary Moore
guitarist and singer who was a member of Skid Row and Thin Lizzy, solo