Classic Rock Almanac April 4, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles held the top five places on the US singles chart.

1970-Crosby Stills Nash & Young went to No.1 on the US album chart with Deja Vu.

1982-‘Layla’ was on the UK singles chart.

1987-Starship started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us'.

2008-Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker won back full royalty rights to the band's worldwide hit, ’A Whiter Shade Of Pale’ at London's Court of Appeal.

2016-It was reported that David Bowie had dominated the UK album charts for the first quarter of 2016.

BORN TODAY

1913-Muddy Waters

blues musician, died April, 30 1983

1948-Berry Oakley

bassist with The Allman Brothers Band, died November 11 1972.

1948-Pick Withers

drummer with Dire Straits

1952-Dave Hill

guitarist with Slade

1952- Gary Moore

guitarist and singer who was a member of Skid Row and Thin Lizzy, solo