Classic Rock Almanac April 5, 2020

April 5, 2020
JR Eaton
Kurt Cobain

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool as part of a special night presented by the Beatles' fan club.

1980-R.E.M. played their first ever gig when they appeared at St Mary's Episcopal Church, Athens, Georgia.

1981-Canned Heat singer Bob "The Bear" Hite died .

1994-Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his home in Seattle. 

1998-drummer Cozy Powell (Colin Flooks) was killed when his car smashed into crash barriers.

2002-singer Layne Staley of Alice in Chains was found dead.

2007-Former Kiss guitarist Mark St. John died.

2012-Jim Marshall, who made rock ’n’ roll rawer and noisier by inventing the Marshall amplifier died at a hospice in London, aged 88. 

BORN TODAY

1935-Peter Grant
 manager of Led Zeppelin. Died from a heart attack on Nov 21, 1995

1965-Mike McCready
 guitarist, and one of the founding members of Pearl Jam 

 

