Classic Rock Almanac April 6, 2020

April 6, 2020
JR Eaton
Syd Barrett

(Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The first session of what would become The Beatles album Revolver started in the evening at Abbey Road studios London.

1967-The first master tape of The Beatles new album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was made. 

1968-Pink Floyd announced founder Syd Barrett had officially left the group. 

1971-The Rolling Stones launched their own record label, 'Rolling Stones Records', with Atlantic Records.

1973-David Bowie released 'Drive-In Saturday' which became a Top 3 UK hit. 

1987-Roger Waters' lawyers issued a statement that Roger believed himself to be the creative driving force behind Pink Floyd and therefore he would contest the use of the name by anyone else and any former members of Pink Floyd.

1999-An all star tribute to singer, songwriter Johnny Cash took place in New York City.

2016-American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and fiddler, Merle Haggard died.

BORN TODAY

1937-Merle Haggard
singer, songwriter, guitarist, and fiddler, died on April 6, 2016

1965-Frank Black
guitarist, singer Pixies

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

