Classic Rock Almanac April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020
JR Eaton
Spencer Dryden

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-While at Ealing Jazz Club, in Ealing, West London, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met Brian Jones for the first time.

1978-The Police released 'Roxanne' as the first single from their debut album Outlandos d'Amour.

1981-Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their first full-scale tour in Hamburg, Germany. This was Springsteen's first tour outside North America.

1990-Motley Crue's Tommy Lee was injured when performing a stunt during a concert.

2001-Paul McCartney bought the four-bedroom Beverly Hills home of Courtney Love for $3.995m. 

2013-Andy Johns, the veteran producer and engineer died at the age of 61.

2016-singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jimmie Van Zant died in a hospice in Florida.

BORN TODAY

1938-Spencer Dryden
drummer for Jefferson Airplane and New Riders of the Purple Sage, died January 10, 2005

1943-Mick Abrahams
 guitarist with Blodwyn Pig and the original guitarist for Jethro Tull and the Mick Abrahams Band

1948-Dallas Taylor
session drummer best known as the drummer with Crosby, Stills & Nash. In 1970, Dallas sat in with The Doors accompanying John Densmore on drums, died January 18, 2015 

1949-John Oates
rock, R&B and soul guitarist, singer, songwriter with Hall and Oates, solo

1952-Bruce Gary
drummer for The Knack

 

