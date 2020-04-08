Classic Rock Almanac April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020
JR Eaton
Steve Howe

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-John Lennon took his Rolls Royce to coachbuilders J.P. Fallon Ltd in Surrey to enquire if they could paint his car in psychedelic colours.

1972-Paul McCartney and Wings released 'Give Ireland Back To The Irish.'

 1975-Aerosmith released their third studio album Toys In The Attic.

1977-CBS released the self- titled first album by The Clash in the UK.

1994-The Recording Industry Association of America announced that Pink Floyd's 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon had become the fourth biggest-selling album in US history and had passed the 13 million mark in sales.

1998-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was rescued, along with 11 other passengers, in the nick of time, from a boat when an engine caught fire. 

2010-Malcolm McLaren former manager of the Sex Pistols, the New York Dolls and Bow Wow Wow died from cancer aged 64. 

BORN TODAY

1947-Steve Howe
guitarist, Yes

1962-Izzy Stradlin
guitarist, singer and songwriter from Guns N' Roses.

1963-Julian Lennon
 first son of Beatle John Lennon and the only child of Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon. 

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes