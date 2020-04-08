Classic Rock Almanac April 8, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-John Lennon took his Rolls Royce to coachbuilders J.P. Fallon Ltd in Surrey to enquire if they could paint his car in psychedelic colours.

1972-Paul McCartney and Wings released 'Give Ireland Back To The Irish.'

1975-Aerosmith released their third studio album Toys In The Attic.

1977-CBS released the self- titled first album by The Clash in the UK.

1994-The Recording Industry Association of America announced that Pink Floyd's 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon had become the fourth biggest-selling album in US history and had passed the 13 million mark in sales.

1998-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was rescued, along with 11 other passengers, in the nick of time, from a boat when an engine caught fire.

2010-Malcolm McLaren former manager of the Sex Pistols, the New York Dolls and Bow Wow Wow died from cancer aged 64.

BORN TODAY

1947-Steve Howe

guitarist, Yes

1962-Izzy Stradlin

guitarist, singer and songwriter from Guns N' Roses.

1963-Julian Lennon

first son of Beatle John Lennon and the only child of Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon.