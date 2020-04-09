Classic Rock Almanac April 9, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Bob Dylan released his ninth studio album Nashville Skyline.

1973-Newly signed to EMI Records, Queen played a showcase gig for their new record label at the The Marquee London.

1983-David Bowie was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with the title track from his latest album 'Let's Dance'.

1989-Rolling Stone Bill Wyman announced his forthcoming marriage to 19-year old Mandy Smith.

BORN TODAY

1932-Carl Perkins

singer-songwriter. Paul McCartney claimed that "if there were no Carl Perkins, there would be no Beatles." Perkins died on Jan 19, 1998