Classic Rock Almanac December 1, 2019

December 1, 2019
JR Eaton
Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult

(Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Long Island Music Hall Of Fame)

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1976-The Sex Pistols, who have just released their first single, "Anarchy in the UK", appear on British TV's Today Show as a last-minute replacement for Queen. After interviewer Bill Grundy asks them about their "nasty reputation", bass player Glenn Matlock utters a four letter word on the air. In the resulting uproar, The Sex Pistols are banned from appearing in all but five cities that were booked for their first UK tour. By next month, no club or concert hall in Great Britain will book the group.

1993-Elton John suffered a rare flop when his album "Duets" failed to crack the top twenty-five on the US album chart.

2016-The Rolling Stones ended their longest-ever studio album drought with the release of "Blue & Lonesome"

BORN TODAY

1944-Eric Bloom
guitar, vocals from Blue Oyster Cult

1944-John Densmore
drums, The Doors

 

classic rock almanac

