Classic Rock Almanac December 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1976-The Sex Pistols, who have just released their first single, "Anarchy in the UK", appear on British TV's Today Show as a last-minute replacement for Queen. After interviewer Bill Grundy asks them about their "nasty reputation", bass player Glenn Matlock utters a four letter word on the air. In the resulting uproar, The Sex Pistols are banned from appearing in all but five cities that were booked for their first UK tour. By next month, no club or concert hall in Great Britain will book the group.

1993-Elton John suffered a rare flop when his album "Duets" failed to crack the top twenty-five on the US album chart.

2016-The Rolling Stones ended their longest-ever studio album drought with the release of "Blue & Lonesome"

BORN TODAY

1944-Eric Bloom

guitar, vocals from Blue Oyster Cult

1944-John Densmore

drums, The Doors