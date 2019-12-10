Classic Rock Almanac December 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-26 year old Otis Redding was killed when the twin engine Beechcraft he was flying in crashed into the icy waters of the Squaw Bay area of Lake Monona, just outside of Madison, Wisconsin.

1967-A previously unrecorded group called The Steve Miller Blues Band signs with Capitol Records for an unheard of $750,000.

1969-Testifying at his trial for possession of hashish and heroin in the Toronto Supreme Court, Jimi Hendrix claims that he had experimented with them, but has now outgrown drugs.

1971-Frank Zappa was pushed by an angry fan into the orchestra pit during a concert in London, England.

1975-"The Who by Numbers", which contains the hit single "Squeeze Box", earns The Who another Gold record.

1976-Three days after its release, "Wings Over America", the live album by Paul McCartney And Wings, goes Gold.

1980-John Lennon's body is cremated at the Fercliff Mortuary in Hatsdale, New York.

1983-Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six week run at #1 on the Billboard singles chart with "Say Say Say".

1985-Vocalist Chuck Negron is fired from Three Dog Night by the other members of the band.

1988-Rick Danko, bass player for The Band, died in his sleep in Woodstock, New York, one day after celebrating his 56th birthday.

2015-Janis Joplin's psychedelic 1965 Porsche sold for $1.76 million at RM Sotheby's car auction in New York.

2018-Universal Music Group announced that Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" had become the most streamed song released in the 20th century.

BORN TODAY

1910-John Hammond

producer, A&R scout. Worked with Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, George Benson and Janis Joplin Hammond died July 10, 1987

1974-Meg White

drummer, The White Stripes