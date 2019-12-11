Classic Rock Almanac December 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Sam Cooke was shot and killed in a Los Angeles motel.

1968-Filming began for The Rolling Stones' Rock and Roll Circus, which included John and Yoko, The Who, Eric Clapton and Jethro Tull along with clowns and acrobats.

1976-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is nearly electrocuted during a concert in Florida when he touches a short circuited light

1989-The Recording Industry Association of America certifies four Led Zeppelin albums as multi-Platinum

2012-Ravi Shankar, the Indian sitar player whose sound had a major influence on The Beatles, died from upper-respiratory and heart issues

2013-Rod Stewart confirmed a reunion with The Faces in 2015, which is the 40th anniversary of the band's breakup.

BORN TODAY

1948-Chester Thompson

drummer and session musician who performed with Frank Zappa from 1973–74 and Genesis from 1977-2007. Thompson has also worked with Weather Report, Phil Collins, Santana and others.

1951-Philip 'Spike' Edney

keyboard player, was known as the fifth member of Queen. Also worked with Duran Duran, Boomtown Rats, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Haircut 100, The Cross, Brian May and The Rolling Stones.

1958-Nikki Sixx

songwriter, radio host, and photographer, best known as the co-founder, bassist, and primary songwriter of Motley Crue.

1961-Darryl Jones "The Munch.’

bassist who has played with The Rolling Stones since Bill Wyman's departure in 1993. Also worked with Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Madonna, Eric Clapton and Joan Armatrading