Classic Rock Almanac December 12, 2019

December 12, 2019
JR Eaton
Dicky Betts

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-The Doors played their last concert with Jim Morrison as lead singer, at the Warehouse in New Orleans.

1974-Saying that he felt that now was the time to move on and do something new, Mick Taylor quit The Rolling Stones 5 1/2 years after replacing Brian Jones as lead guitarist.

1985-47-year-old Ian Stewart, the "Pete Best" of The Rolling Stones, died of a heart attack in his doctor's waiting room.

2003-Mick Jagger was knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

2013-A spokeswoman for Apple records confirmed the release of 59 rare and unheard Beatles recordings in a bid to stop their copyright protection expiring.

2013-Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow announced that The Beatles, Kris Kristofferson and The Isley Brothers were among the artists to be honored with the Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award

BORN TODAY

1915-Frank Sinatra
singer, actor and producer, died on May 14,1998

1943-Dicky Betts
guitarist, singer, songwriter, The Allman Brothers Band

1944-Rob Tyner
singer from MC5, died on September  18,1991

1946-Denny Dias
guitarist, best known for being a founding member of Steely Dan.

1953-Bruce Kulick
guitarist, worked with Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton, Grand Funk Railroad and Kiss.

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes