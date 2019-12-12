Classic Rock Almanac December 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-The Doors played their last concert with Jim Morrison as lead singer, at the Warehouse in New Orleans.

1974-Saying that he felt that now was the time to move on and do something new, Mick Taylor quit The Rolling Stones 5 1/2 years after replacing Brian Jones as lead guitarist.

1985-47-year-old Ian Stewart, the "Pete Best" of The Rolling Stones, died of a heart attack in his doctor's waiting room.

2003-Mick Jagger was knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

2013-A spokeswoman for Apple records confirmed the release of 59 rare and unheard Beatles recordings in a bid to stop their copyright protection expiring.

2013-Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow announced that The Beatles, Kris Kristofferson and The Isley Brothers were among the artists to be honored with the Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award

BORN TODAY

1915-Frank Sinatra

singer, actor and producer, died on May 14,1998

1943-Dicky Betts

guitarist, singer, songwriter, The Allman Brothers Band

1944-Rob Tyner

singer from MC5, died on September 18,1991

1946-Denny Dias

guitarist, best known for being a founding member of Steely Dan.

1953-Bruce Kulick

guitarist, worked with Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton, Grand Funk Railroad and Kiss.