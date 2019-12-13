Classic Rock Almanac December 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-A Decca Records representative named Mike Smith attends a Beatles' performance at The Cavern Club and will set up a recording audition for the group on January 1st, 1962.

1974-George Harrison has lunch with President Gerald Ford at the White House. Later that same day, Ford meets with Peter Frampton.

1975-The Rolling Stones' request to put on a three day show for 100,000 fans on Easter Island is denied by the government of Chile, who say "The whole future of the island" would be damaged.

1996-The film, Jerry Maguire, co-starring The Eagles' singer / guitarist Glenn Frey, makes its debut in US theatres.

BORN TODAY

1948-Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter

guitarist with Ultimate Spinach, The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan (their first three albums and Spirit in the 1980s

1952-Berton Averre

lead guitarist with The Knack