Classic Rock Almanac December 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand" begins a five week stretch at number one on the UK record charts

1980-Yoko Ono called on fans to observe ten minutes of silence in memory of John Lennon. 30,000 gathered outside St George's Hall in Liverpool, while nearly 100,000 attend a memorial in New York's Central Park.

1995-Little Richard, along with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen are among those who perform a tribute to Frank Sinatra on Sinatra: 80 Years My Way on ABC-TV.

1997-Elton John's tribute to Princess Diana, "Candle in the Wind 1997", was at its ninth week at number 1 on the Billboard chart.

1999-Paul McCartney played The New Cavern Club in Liverpool, thirty-five years after his last appearance at the original venue.

2007-The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced that Madonna, John Mellencamp, Leonard Cohen, The Ventures and The Dave Clark Five will be enshrined next year.

2018-Joe Osborn, a sessions bassist best known for his work with the studio group known as The Wrecking Crew, died at the age of 81

BORN TODAY

1942-Dick Wagner

guitarist, songwriter who worked with Alice Cooper and Lou Reed

1949-Cliff Williams

bass player for AC/DC



