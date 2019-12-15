Classic Rock Almanac December 15, 2019

December 15, 2019
JR Eaton
Paul Simonon

(Photo by Chris Moorhouse/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Just a few days after it was released, The Beatles' "Magical Mystery Tour" LP goes Gold.

1969-Eric Eric Clapton joined John Lennon's Plastic Ono Band as part of Peace for Christmas, a benefit concert for UNICEF at the Lyceum Ballroom, in London.

1973-Aerosmith perform their first single, "Dream On" on American Bandstand.

1979-Pink Floyd started a five week run at the top of the UK singles chart with "Another Brick In The Wall, (part 2)".

1984-"Do They Know It's Christmas?" enters the UK chart at #1, where it will stay for five weeks.

1989-Billy Joel had his last number one album when "Stormfront" reached the top of the US charts.

1990-Rod Stewart married New Zealand super model Rachel Hunter in Beverly Hills.

2001-The Eagles' Joe Walsh is given an honorary Doctorate of Music from Kent State University in Ohio.

2006-The Rolling Stones' A Bigger Bang tour re-captured the title of top-grossing tour ever from U2's Vertigo and was the top grossing tour of the year

2008-A modest, one-story, red-brick house in St. Louis where Rock 'n' Roll pioneer Chuck Berry lived for eight years in the 1950s, was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

2009-With U2 leading the way by making over 311 million dollars, several classic rockers were among the top earning touring acts of the year, including  Bruce Springsteen ($156 million), AC/DC ($135 million), Billy Joel and Elton John ($90 million)

2014-Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band appeared The Late Show With David Letterman where they performed a cut from the new album, a Country flavored tune called "All Of The Roads"

BORN TODAY

1919-Max Yasgur
owner of the Woodstock farm where the 1969 festival was held. Yasgur died February 8, 1973

1946-Carmine Appice
drummer, Vanilla Fudge

1955-Paul Simonon
bassist with The Clash

 

