Classic Rock Almanac December 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Jimi Hendrix released his first single, "Hey Joe".

1970-Five singles and five albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival were certified Gold.

1995-The Beatles' "Free As A Bird" peaks at number 2 on the UK charts and number 6 in the US.

2010-Paul McCartney paid tribute to his Beatles band mate John Lennon during an appearance on Saturday Night Live where he performed "A Day in the Life" and then thrilled viewers with a cover version of his late friend's anti-war anthem "Give Peace a Chance".

2014-Rock Scully, the manager of The Grateful Dead from their early Haight-Ashbury days up until 1985, passed away at a Monterey, California hospital.

BORN TODAY

1949-Billy Gibbons

musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. Moving Sidewalks (who opened for Jimi Hendrix on his first US tour). Gibbons formed ZZ Top in late 1969 and released ZZ Top's first album in 1971.