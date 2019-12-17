Classic Rock Almanac December 17, 2019

JR Eaton
Paul Rodgers

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1977-Elvis Costello appears on NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, where producer Lorne Michaels refuses to allow him to perform "Radio, Radio" because of the song's criticism of the broadcasting industry.

1979-Paul McCartney and Wings played the Glasgow Apollo where they recorded a live version of "Coming Up", which would rise to number two in the UK and top the Billboard chart in America, selling over four million copies.

1986-Paul McCartney's limo catches fire en route to a TV taping in Newcastle, England.

1986-The Doobie Brothers reunite for a benefit in Palo Alto, California.

1999-The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards decides to keep a guitar that he was asked to autograph, outside his birthday party at the Russian Tea Room in New York City. The owner of the guitar decides not to press charges saying, "It's Keith, man."

2010-Don Van Vliet, who became a Rock legend as Captain Beefheart, died from complications from multiple sclerosis at the age of 69.

2015-Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced that Deep Purple, Chicago, Cheap Trick and Steve Miller would be inducted into the shrine at their ceremony next April.

BORN TODAY

1942-Paul Butterfield
blues singer, harmonica player, Died May 4,1987.

1947-Jim Hodder
drummer, Steely Dan, died June 5, 1990

1949-Paul Rodgers
singer, guitarist, Free, Bad Company, The Firm with Jimmy Page

1958-Mike Mills
bass, R.E.M.

1959-Bob Stinson
guitarist, The Replacements, died on February 18, 1995

 

