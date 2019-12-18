Classic Rock Almanac December 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles return to Hamburg, Germany for the fifth and final time, where they will play a twelve night run at The Star Club.

1964-Funeral services are held in Chicago for Sam Cooke.

1983-With Mick Jagger as the best man, Keith Richards marries model Patti Hansen during a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

2012-Mick Jagger appears on The Late Show With David Letterman where he read The Top 10 Things I've Learned After 50 Years In Rock And Roll.

2015-The Kinks' Ray and Dave Davies performed together for the first time in twenty years when Ray joined his brother on stage at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

BORN TODAY

1941-Sam Andrew

Janis Joplin Band, died on February 12, 2015

1943-Bobby Keys

saxophone player who worked with The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Who, Harry Nilsson, Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker and others, died on Dec 2nd 2014

1943-Keith Richards

'The Human Riff', guitarist, singer, songwriter and founding member of The Rolling Stones

1953-Elliot Easton

The Cars