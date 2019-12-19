Classic Rock Almanac December 19, 2019

December 19, 2019
JR Eaton
Elton John

(Photo by D. Morrison/Express/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles fourth album, "Beatles For Sale", started a seven-week run at the top of the UK album chart.

1970-Elton John's first US hit, "Your Song" enters the Billboard Hot 100, where it will reach number eight.

1986-A California Superior Court Judge refuses to reinstate a lawsuit brought against Ozzy Osbourne by the parents of a teenager who committed suicide while listening to Osbourne's "Suicide Solution".

1993-Original Byrds drummer Michael Clarke died of liver failure at the age of 47.

BORN TODAY

1947-Jimmy Bain
bass guitar in the bands Rainbow and Dio, also worked with Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott co-writing on his solo albums. died January 23, 2016

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes