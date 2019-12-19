Classic Rock Almanac December 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles fourth album, "Beatles For Sale", started a seven-week run at the top of the UK album chart.

1970-Elton John's first US hit, "Your Song" enters the Billboard Hot 100, where it will reach number eight.

1986-A California Superior Court Judge refuses to reinstate a lawsuit brought against Ozzy Osbourne by the parents of a teenager who committed suicide while listening to Osbourne's "Suicide Solution".

1993-Original Byrds drummer Michael Clarke died of liver failure at the age of 47.

BORN TODAY

1947-Jimmy Bain

bass guitar in the bands Rainbow and Dio, also worked with Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott co-writing on his solo albums. died January 23, 2016