Classic Rock Almanac December 2, 2019

December 2, 2019
JR Eaton
Rick Savage of Def Leppard

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-After a show at the Montreal Forum, members of The Who, along with some of their friends, spend the night in jail for causing over $6,000 worth of destruction in their hotel.

1988-Kiss members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons join Willie Nelson on US TV's Geraldo to discuss the day's topic: Sex on the Road.

1997-A fan died after falling from a balcony during a Rolling Stones concert at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan.

2009-Eric Woolfson, co-founder of The Alan Parsons Project, died from kidney cancer at the age of 64.

2014-Bobby Keys, an American saxophonist who worked as both a touring and session musician, died from liver cancer at the age of 70.

BORN TODAY

1960-Rick Savage
bass player, Def Leppard

1968-Nate Mendel
bassist with, Foo Fighters, The Jealous Sound, Sunny Day Real Estate, and The Fire Theft.

 

