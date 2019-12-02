Classic Rock Almanac December 2, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1973-After a show at the Montreal Forum, members of The Who, along with some of their friends, spend the night in jail for causing over $6,000 worth of destruction in their hotel.
1988-Kiss members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons join Willie Nelson on US TV's Geraldo to discuss the day's topic: Sex on the Road.
1997-A fan died after falling from a balcony during a Rolling Stones concert at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan.
2009-Eric Woolfson, co-founder of The Alan Parsons Project, died from kidney cancer at the age of 64.
2014-Bobby Keys, an American saxophonist who worked as both a touring and session musician, died from liver cancer at the age of 70.
BORN TODAY
1960-Rick Savage
bass player, Def Leppard
1968-Nate Mendel
bassist with, Foo Fighters, The Jealous Sound, Sunny Day Real Estate, and The Fire Theft.