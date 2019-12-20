Classic Rock Almanac December 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison appear as The Quarry Men at the wedding reception of George's older brother, Harry.

1967-Vocalist Ian Anderson and bassist Glenn Cornick leave the John Evans Blues Band to form Jethro Tull

1975-Joe Walsh officially replaces Bernie Leadon in The Eagles, and would take the band from their Rock and Roll cowboy sound to harder Rock.

1980-Twelve days after John Lennon was shot dead, "Just Like Starting Over" became his first UK solo #1.

2001-Elton John and Billy Joel toured together and grossed nearly $60 million from just 31 dates, averaging $1.9 million per show.

2003-Bruce Springsteen was the top-earning concert attraction in 2003, taking in $115.9 million.

2007-After seven years of separation, Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli finalized an amicable divorce.

2009-James Gurley, the lead guitarist for Big Brother And The Holding Company, died after suffering a heart attack.

BORN TODAY

1946-Douglass Lubahn

bassist, his work is featured on several albums recorded by The Doors, died November 20, 2019

1947-Peter Criss

drummer from Kiss

1948-Alan Parsons

studio audio engineer, musician, and record producer. He was involved with the production of The Beatles' Abbey Road and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon. Parsons' own group, The Alan Parsons Project released several albums.

1956-Guy Babylon

keyboards, Elton John Band. Died on Sept 2nd 2009

1957-Billy Bragg

singer, songwriter

1957-Michael Watt

bassist, vocalist and songwriter

1966-Chris Robinson

singer with The Black Crowes