Classic Rock Almanac December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019
JR Eaton
Peter Criss

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison appear as The Quarry Men at the wedding reception of George's older brother, Harry.

1967-Vocalist Ian Anderson and bassist Glenn Cornick leave the John Evans Blues Band to form Jethro Tull

1975-Joe Walsh officially replaces Bernie Leadon in The Eagles, and would take the band from their Rock and Roll cowboy sound to harder Rock.

1980-Twelve days after John Lennon was shot dead, "Just Like Starting Over" became his first UK solo #1.

2001-Elton John and Billy Joel toured together and grossed nearly $60 million from just 31 dates, averaging $1.9 million per show.

2003-Bruce Springsteen was the top-earning concert attraction in 2003, taking in $115.9 million.

2007-After seven years of separation, Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli finalized an amicable divorce.

2009-James Gurley, the lead guitarist for Big Brother And The Holding Company, died after suffering a heart attack.

BORN TODAY

1946-Douglass Lubahn
bassist, his work is featured on several albums recorded by The Doors, died November 20, 2019

1947-Peter Criss
drummer from Kiss

1948-Alan Parsons
studio audio engineer, musician, and record producer. He was involved with the production of The Beatles' Abbey Road and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of The Moon. Parsons' own group, The Alan Parsons Project released several albums.

1956-Guy Babylon
keyboards, Elton John Band. Died on Sept 2nd 2009

1957-Billy Bragg
singer, songwriter

1957-Michael Watt
bassist, vocalist and songwriter

1966-Chris Robinson
singer with The Black Crowes

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes