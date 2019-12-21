Classic Rock Almanac December 21, 2019

December 21, 2019
JR Eaton
ANNIVERSARIES

1985-Bruce Springsteen's album, "Born in the USA" passed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to become the second longest-lasting LP on the Billboard Top 100. It stayed there for 79 weeks.

1990-A concert in memory of John Lennon is held at Japan's Tokyo Dome, featuring Sean Lennon, Hall And Oates, Natalie Cole and Linda Ronstadt.

2005-Elton John became one of the first Britons to take advantage of his country's new Civil Partnership Act.

2006-The Beatles' "Love" sat at #1 on the European Top 100 Albums chart.

2012-Rolling Stones guitarist, 65-year-old Ronnie Wood, exchanged wedding vows with his 34-year-old fiancee Sally Humphreys during a private ceremony in London.

2012-Lee Dorman, bassist for Iron Butterfly passed away at the age of 70.

2014-Elton John and his longtime partner David Furnish were married in London, England on the ninth anniversary of the day they entered into a civil partnership.

BORN TODAY

1940-Frank Zappa
multi instrumentalist, producer and composer, died December 4, 1993

1946-Carl Wilson
musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded the Beach Boys.

 

