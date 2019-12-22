Classic Rock Almanac December 22, 2019

December 22, 2019
JR Eaton
Rick Nielsen

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono meet for one hour with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in Ottawa.

1973-With "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" sitting atop both the US and UK charts, Elton John's show at London's Hammersmith Odeon is broadcast live by BBC Radio 1.

1978-Kenney Jones, formerly of The Small Faces, becomes The Who's drummer, replacing the late Keith Moon who died two months earlier.

2002-Joe Strummer, lead singer for the landmark band The Clash, suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 50.

2008-A cassette tape of John Lennon performing Lloyd Price's "Just Because" sold at auction in Los Angeles for $30,000

2014-Joe Cocker died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

BORN TODAY

1939-James Gurley
guitarist with Big Brother and the Holding Company, died on December 20, 2009

1944-Barry Jenkins
drummer in The Animals

1948-Rick Nielsen
singer, guitarist from Cheap Trick

 

classic rock almanac

