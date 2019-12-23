Classic Rock Almanac December 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-The former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, Terry Knight, showed up at a benefit concert staged by the group, along with two deputy sheriffs and a moving van.

1977-Cat Stevens announces that he has converted to Islam and now wants to be known as Yuself Islam.

1992-Eddie Hazel, who played lead guitar with Parliament-Funkadelic, died at the age of 42

1999-George Harrison's home in Maui was broken into by a woman named Cristin Keleher, who had enough time to cook a frozen pizza, drink a root beer, start some laundry and phone her mother in New Jersey.

2002-Sir Paul McCartney was granted his own coat of arms by the College of Arms, the English heraldic body formed in 1484.

2007-The Police were the highest earning touring group for the past year, bringing in nearly $132 million

2018-Billboard reported that the first leg of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour topped their Hot Tours list.

BORN TODAY

1941-Ron Bushy

Iron Butterfly

1943-Derek Smalls

bass, Spinal Tap

1946-Ray Tabano

a founding member of Aerosmith, replaced by Brad Whitford in 1971.

1949-Ariel Bender

guitarist with Mott The Hoople

1949-Adrian Belew

guitarist and singer, worked with King Crimson and David Bowie.

1958-Dave Murray

guitarist with Iron Maiden

1964-Eddie Vedder

singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with Pearl Jam