Classic Rock Almanac December 23, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1972-The former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, Terry Knight, showed up at a benefit concert staged by the group, along with two deputy sheriffs and a moving van.
1977-Cat Stevens announces that he has converted to Islam and now wants to be known as Yuself Islam.
1992-Eddie Hazel, who played lead guitar with Parliament-Funkadelic, died at the age of 42
1999-George Harrison's home in Maui was broken into by a woman named Cristin Keleher, who had enough time to cook a frozen pizza, drink a root beer, start some laundry and phone her mother in New Jersey.
2002-Sir Paul McCartney was granted his own coat of arms by the College of Arms, the English heraldic body formed in 1484.
2007-The Police were the highest earning touring group for the past year, bringing in nearly $132 million
2018-Billboard reported that the first leg of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour topped their Hot Tours list.
BORN TODAY
1941-Ron Bushy
Iron Butterfly
1943-Derek Smalls
bass, Spinal Tap
1946-Ray Tabano
a founding member of Aerosmith, replaced by Brad Whitford in 1971.
1949-Ariel Bender
guitarist with Mott The Hoople
1949-Adrian Belew
guitarist and singer, worked with King Crimson and David Bowie.
1958-Dave Murray
guitarist with Iron Maiden
1964-Eddie Vedder
singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with Pearl Jam