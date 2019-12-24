Classic Rock Almanac December 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles had the number one album in the US for the third Christmas in a row.

1973-Tom Johnson of The Doobie Brothers is arrested in Visalia, California and charged with possession of marijuana.

1976-"Hotel California", The Eagles' sixth album, goes Platinum and begins the first of eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard chart.

2012-Ray Collins, a singer who co-founded the Mothers of Invention with Frank Zappa but left, passed away at the age of 75.

2015-Music by The Beatles was finally made available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal and Amazon Prime Music

BORN TODAY

1945- Lemmy Kilminster

musician, singer, and songwriter who founded and fronted Motorhead. Lemmy played in several rock groups in the 1960s, including the Rockin' Vickers and worked as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and the Nice, before joining Hawkwind in 1971, died on 28 December 28, 2015

1968-Doyle Bramhall II

guitarist, songwriter, Smokestack, Eric Clapton Band, Roger Waters.