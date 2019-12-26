Classic Rock Almanac December 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-With long hair for men now in fashion, The Rolling Stones place a notice in Britain's Rock 'n' Roll magazine, New Musical Express, wishing starving hairdressers a Merry Christmas.

1964-The Beatles led the Billboard Pop chart and the Cashbox Best Sellers list with "I Feel Fine", a song that John Lennon would claim was the first Rock 'n' Roll record to use feedback.

1967-The Beatles movie, The Magical Mystery Tour was shown in black and white by BBC-TV on Boxing Day.

1968-Led Zeppelin kick off their first North American tour in Denver as the opening act for Vanilla Fudge. The MC5 were also on the bill.

1970-George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" becomes the first Beatles solo single to top the Billboard Hot 100.

1979-Pink Floyd’s The Wall was at No.1 on the US album chart.

1981-AC/DC started a three-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with 'For Those About To Rock We Salute You' the follow-up to their highly successful album 'Back In Black'.

BORN TODAY

1963-Lars Ulrich

drums, Metallica