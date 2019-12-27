Classic Rock Almanac December 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The music critics from the UK newspaper The Times, named John Lennon and Paul McCartney as The Outstanding Composers of 1963.

1969-Led Zeppelin II was at No.1 on the US album charts.

1975-Queen started a two-week run at No.1 on the UK chart with A Night At The Opera, the group's first No.1 album.

1975-The Faces split became official.

1976-Blues guitarist Freddie King died of heart trouble and ulcers aged 42.

1980-John and Yoko's Double Fantasy album started an eight-week run at No.1 on the US chart.

2008-Thieves broke into a house belonging to The Allman Brothers Band singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman in Georgia and stole a coin collection, knives and unreleased concert recordings.

BORN TODAY

1952-David Knopfler

singer-songwriter, guitarist, (the younger brother of guitarist Mark Knopfler). He is a co-founder of the rock band Dire Straits, solo