Classic Rock Almanac December 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-During his first visit to the UK Bob Dylan performed at The Troubadour in London.

1966-Working at Abbey Road studios, London, Paul McCartney began work on his new song ‘Penny Lane’

1967-British guitarist and singer Dave Mason quit Traffic.

2010-Pollstar reported that Bon Jovi were the highest earning touring act of the year, taking in over $200 million. AC/DC landed at number two for the second year in a row, with tickets sales totaling $177m. U2 which was the top worldwide act in 2009, came in at third place, with ticket sales totaling $160.9m. Lady Gaga followed in fourth place, with Metallica at number five.

BORN TODAY

1942-Rick Danko

musician, bassist, songwriter and singer, member of The Hawks and The Band

1947- Cozy Powell

drummer who worked with The Jeff Beck Group, Rainbow, Gary Moore, Robert Plant, Brian May, Whitesnake, Emerson, Lake & Powell and Black Sabbath. died April 5, 1998.

1955-Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar group