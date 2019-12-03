Classic Rock Almanac December 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Brian Epstein invites The Beatles into his office to discuss the possibility of becoming their manager.

1971-The Montreaux Casino caught fire and burned during a show by Frank Zappa And The Mothers of Invention. The incident was later immortalized by Deep Purple's 1973 hit, "Smoke on the Water".

1977-Paul McCartney saw his song "Mull Of Kintyre" hit number one in the UK and become the largest selling single that he or any of the other Beatles ever had, either as a group or solo.

1979-Just three months after Keith Moon's death, tragedy struck The Who again when eleven people were trampled to death while trying to reach unreserved concert seats at the Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.

2013-Billy Joel announced that he would play once a month at New York's Madison Square Garden for the indefinite future, "as long is there is a demand."

2014-Ian McLagan, the keyboard player for The Small Faces and later The Faces, died due to complications from a stroke at the age of 69.

BORN TODAY

1948-Ozzy Osbourne (John Michael Osbourne)

singer with Black Sabbath, solo

1952-Don Barnes

vocalist and guitarist, one of the founding members of 38 Special

1952-Duane Roland

guitarist from Molly Hatchet