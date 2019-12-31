Classic Rock Almanac December 31, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-During his first visit to the UK Bob Dylan played at the King And Queen pub in London.
1963-The Kinks made their live debut.
1970-Paul McCartney filed a suit against the rest of The Beatles to dissolve their partnership.
1973-AC/DC made their live debut.
1984-Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen crashed his Corvette Stingray,Allen lost his left arm in the accident.
1996-Paul McCartney became a Sir after he was listed in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.
2005-The John Lennon song Imagine was voted the nations favourite song a quarter of a century after his death. A UK radio station conducted the poll of 7,000 listeners.
2012-A draft of a letter John Lennon written to Eric Clapton on Sept. 29, 1971 asking him to collaborate on a musical project sold for $35,000 at an auction.
BORN TODAY
1942-Andy Summers
guitarist, The Police
1943-Pete Quaife
the original bass guitarist for The Kinks
1947-Burton Cummings
singer and songwriter from Guess Who
1951-Tom Hamilton
bassist with Aerosmith
1960-Paul Westerberg
lead singer, guitarist and songwriter from The Replacements