Classic Rock Almanac December 4, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles released their fourth album, "Beatles For Sale", which would spend 11 weeks as the #1 album in the UK.
1971-Don McLean's "American Pie" enters Billboard's Hot 100.
1971-Led Zeppelin started a two week run at the top of the UK album chart with the "Four Symbols" album.
1976-Tommy Bolin, the guitarist who took over when Ritchie Blackmore left Deep Purple in 1975, died from a drug overdose at the age of 25.
1980-Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones inform the public of their decision not to re-form Led Zeppelin following the death of drummer John Bonham.
1988-Roy Orbison played his final gig when he appeared at The Front Row Theater in the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights.
2006-Texas bookstore owner Bill Butler bought a page of working lyrics for Paul McCartney's song "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" for $192,000 at an auction of Rock and Pop memorabilia held at Christie's auction house.
2015-Ringo Starr's 1963 Ludwig drum set sold for $2.2 million at Julien's Live auction.
BORN TODAY
1944-Dennis Wilson
musician, singer, and songwriter who co-founded The Beach Boys
1948-Southside Johnny
vocals, harmonica, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
1951-Gary Rossington
best known as a founder of southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd