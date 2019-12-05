Classic Rock Almanac December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019
JR Eaton
The Small Faces; from left to right, Steve Marriott (1947 - 1991), Kenny Jones, Rick Wills and Ian McLagan

(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-Fleetwood Mac's tenth album goes Gold and will eventually reach Platinum status. This is the first LP by the regrouped band, including founders Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, veteran Christine McVie and newcomers Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

2001-Don Henley and David Crosby helped raise $300,000 for children of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks by headlining a concert in Lowell, Mass.

2013-A handwritten, working lyric sheet for Bruce Springsteen's 1975 hit "Born to Run" sold at Sotheby's for $197,000

2015-Ringo Starr's personal copy of "The Beatles" (The White Album), numbered 0000001, sold for a world record $790,000 at Julien's Live auction.

2016-James Taylor, Mavis Staples and The Eagles were among the honorees at this year's Kennedy Center ceremony in Washington D.C.

BORN TODAY

1938-JJ Cale
guitarist, singer songwriter. died on July 26, 2013 of a heart attack.

1947-Rick Wills
bass guitarist, best known for his work with Foreigner and with the Small Faces, Peter Frampton and Bad Company

 

