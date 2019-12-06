Classic Rock Almanac December 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones record "19th Nervous Breakdown" and "Mother's Little Helper" at RCA's Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles.

1969-An eighteen year old man by the name of Meredith Hunter died of knife wounds inflicted by a member of The Hell's Angels at a Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Raceway in California.

1969-Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" enters the Billboard Pop chart.

1988-After spending the day flying model airplanes with his sons and eating dinner at his mother's home, Roy Orbison suffered a fatal a heart attack at the age of 52.

1993-The Eagles tape a video for Country star Travis Tritt's version of "Take It Easy".

2013-The electric guitar played by Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival was sold at auction in New York for a record $965,000.

2016-Greg Lake of Emmerson, Lake And Palmer died following a long battle with cancer.

BORN TODAY

1956-Peter Buck

guitar, R.E.M.