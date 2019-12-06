Classic Rock Almanac December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019
JR Eaton
ELP, or Emerson, Lake and Palmer, in the studio for the recording of their album, 'Trilogy'. From left to right: Carl Palmer (drums), Greg Lake (vocals, bass, guitar) and Keith Emerson (keyboards).

(Photo by Norman Quicke/Express/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones record "19th Nervous Breakdown" and "Mother's Little Helper" at RCA's Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles.

1969-An eighteen year old man by the name of Meredith Hunter died of knife wounds inflicted by a member of The Hell's Angels at a Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Raceway in California.

1969-Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" enters the Billboard Pop chart.

1988-After spending the day flying model airplanes with his sons and eating dinner at his mother's home, Roy Orbison suffered a fatal a heart attack at the age of 52.

1993-The Eagles tape a video for Country star Travis Tritt's version of "Take It Easy".

2013-The electric guitar played by Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival was sold at auction in New York for a record $965,000.

2016-Greg Lake of Emmerson, Lake And Palmer died following a long battle with cancer.

BORN TODAY

1956-Peter Buck
guitar, R.E.M.

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes