Classic Rock Almanac December 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles' Apple boutique opened in London.

1968-Although its real name is "The Beatles", the LP that fans call "The White Album" tops the UK chart.

1968-Eric Burdon announces that The Animals would split up after a December 22nd concert at Newcastle City Hall. He moved to California to embark on a largely unsuccessful acting career, while bass guitarist Chas Chandler would go on to manage Jimi Hendrix.

1971-Paul McCartney's new band, Wings, release their first album, "Wild Life", in the UK. The LP would not be issued in the US until 1980.

1973-Trouble starts for Fleetwood Mac when their former manager, Clifford Davis, claims ownership of the band's name and assembles a bogus group, which he puts out on tour.

2014-Pink Floyd's iconic album, "Dark Side Of The Moon" made a surprise return to the Billboard 200 chart when it landed at #13

2018-Paul McCartney's home in London, England was raided by thieves just days before he was scheduled to appear at a homecoming gig in Liverpool.

BORN TODAY

1949-Tom Waits

singer-songwriter, composer, and actor.

1958-Tim Butler

bassist with The Psychedelic Furs