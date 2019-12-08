Classic Rock Almanac December 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Graham Nash left The Hollies to team up with ex-Byrds guitarist, David Crosby and ex-Buffalo Springfield member, Stephen Stills.

1973-Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" tops the Cashbox Best Sellers chart.

1975-Gary Thain, former bassist for the British band Uriah Heep, died of a heroin overdose.

1979-A Chicago quintet called Styx racked up their third of eight US Top Ten hits and their only number one with "Babe".

1980-Just two months after his 40th birthday, John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman.

1984-Motley Crue's Vince Neil is involved in a car accident that killed his passenger, Hanoi Rocks' drummer Nick "Razzle" Dingley and seriously injures two people in another vehicle.

2000-A plaque to commemorate the 20th anniversary of John Lennon's death was unveiled outside his childhood home in Liverpool.

2010-Several hundred people with candles and glow sticks braved cold temperatures to sing John Lennon songs next to a peace monument in Liverpool, England.

2016-The Rolling Stones 73-year-old frontman Mick Jagger became a father for the eighth time when his girlfriend, 29-year-old Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to the couple's son.

2016-On the anniversary of John Lennon's death, Yoko Ono continued her plea for gun control in the United States

BORN TODAY

1943-Jim Morrison

singer and lyricist with The Doors, died of heart failure July 3, 1971.

1947-Gregg Allman

keyboards, guitar, vocals, The Allman Brothers Band, died May 27, 2017.

1951-Dan Hartman

multi- instrumentalist, producer, worked with Edgar Winter, died on March 22, 1994

1957-Phil Collen

guitar, Def Leppard