Classic Rock Almanac December 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Jim Morrison is arrested onstage in New Haven, Connecticut

1972-The Moody Blues hit number one on the US album charts for the first time with "Seventh Sojourn".

1972-Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" is released.

1989-Billy Joel started a two week run at #1 on the Billboard Pop chart with "We Didn't Start The Fire".

1992-Saying that he had "seen it all and done it all", bassist Bill Wyman quits The Rolling Stones after over 30 years with the group.

1992-George Harrison is the recipient of the first Century Award, presented by Tom Petty at the third Billboard Music Awards in Universal City, California.

1995-Even though they had disbanded 25 years earlier, The Beatles had the number one album in the US when "Anthology" hit the top for the first of three weeks.

1995-The surviving members of The Grateful Dead officially disband the group following Jerry Garcia's death in August.

2002-Paul McCartney sparked another Beatles feud with the release of his live album, "Back in the US".

2016-With total sales of 106,000, The Rolling Stones topped the UK chart with their latest album, "Blue & Lonesome".

BORN TODAY

1932-Junior Wells

blues singer, harmonica player. Worked with Muddy Waters, Van Morrison, Carlos Santana, Bonnie Raitt, toured with The Rolling Stones in 1970. died on January 5, 1998.

1946-Dennis Dunaway

bassist with the Alice Cooper Band

1954-Jack Sonni

guitarist, Dire Straits

1969-Jakob Dylan

singer and songwriter (the son of Bob Dylan and his wife Sara). Wallflowers, solo

1972-Frank Wright III, 'Tre Cool'

drums, Green Day