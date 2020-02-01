Classic Rock Almanac February 1, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles started a seven week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'I Want To Hold Your Hand'
1967-At Abbey Road studios in London, The Beatles started work on a new song 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.
1979-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious was released on bail after attacking Todd Smith, singer Patti Smith's brother, at a Skafish concert.
1986-publisher Dick James died of a heart attack aged 65. Worked with many UK 60s acts including The Beatles. James signed Elton John and his lyricist Bernie Taupin as unknown artists in 1967 and was the founder of the DJM record label.
2008-US space agency Nasa announced that 'Across the Universe' by The Beatles was to become the first song ever to be beamed directly into space.
BORN TODAY
1937-Ray Sawyer
singer, songwriter with Dr Hook, died on December 31, 2018
1950-Mike Campbell
guitarist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
1969-Patrick Wilson
drummer with Weezer
1971-Ron Welty
drummer from The Offspring