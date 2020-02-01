Classic Rock Almanac February 1, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles started a seven week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'I Want To Hold Your Hand'

1967-At Abbey Road studios in London, The Beatles started work on a new song 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

1979-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious was released on bail after attacking Todd Smith, singer Patti Smith's brother, at a Skafish concert.

1986-publisher Dick James died of a heart attack aged 65. Worked with many UK 60s acts including The Beatles. James signed Elton John and his lyricist Bernie Taupin as unknown artists in 1967 and was the founder of the DJM record label.

2008-US space agency Nasa announced that 'Across the Universe' by The Beatles was to become the first song ever to be beamed directly into space.

BORN TODAY

1937-Ray Sawyer

singer, songwriter with Dr Hook, died on December 31, 2018

1950-Mike Campbell

guitarist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

1969-Patrick Wilson

drummer with Weezer

1971-Ron Welty

drummer from The Offspring